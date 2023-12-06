Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in York County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Kent High School at Tabb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruton High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

York County School Division at Warhill High School