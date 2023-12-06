The Washington Wizards (3-16) will try to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) on December 6, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Washington is 2-11 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Wizards score only 3.7 more points per game (116.8) than the 76ers give up to opponents (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Washington is 2-11.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are not as good offensively, scoring 112.9 points per game, compared to 119.1 on the road. It's the same story defensively, allowing 126.3 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 away.

Washington is giving up more points at home (126.3 per game) than on the road (124.4).

The Wizards pick up 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (26.9) than away (28.3).

Wizards Injuries