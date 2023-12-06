The Washington Wizards (3-16) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) on Wednesday, December 6 at Capital One Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Wizards lost 130-125 to the Magic on Friday. In the losing effort, Kyle Kuzma paced the Wizards with 27 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Finger), Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Finger), Danuel House: Questionable (Quadricep), Tyrese Maxey: Questionable (Illness), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Illness), Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

MNMT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.