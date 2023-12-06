Wizards vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (3-16) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 237.5 in the matchup.
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-8.5
|237.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score over 237.5 points.
- Washington's contests this season have a 241.9-point average over/under, 4.4 more points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 9-10-0 this season.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.8%) in those contests.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in eight games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info
Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|8
|42.1%
|120.1
|236.9
|113.1
|238.2
|225.6
|Wizards
|11
|57.9%
|116.8
|236.9
|125.1
|238.2
|236.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total five times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (1-6-0).
- The Wizards' 116.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 113.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 2-11 overall.
Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|9-10
|5-5
|12-7
|76ers
|13-6
|3-2
|13-6
Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Wizards
|76ers
|116.8
|120.1
|7
|4
|7-6
|6-1
|2-11
|6-1
|125.1
|113.1
|29
|14
|5-2
|8-2
|3-4
|9-1
