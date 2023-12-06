The Washington Wizards (3-16) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 237.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -8.5 237.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score over 237.5 points.

Washington's contests this season have a 241.9-point average over/under, 4.4 more points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 9-10-0 this season.

The Wizards have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.8%) in those contests.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in eight games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 8 42.1% 120.1 236.9 113.1 238.2 225.6 Wizards 11 57.9% 116.8 236.9 125.1 238.2 236.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (1-6-0).

The Wizards' 116.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 113.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 2-11 overall.

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Wizards and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 9-10 5-5 12-7 76ers 13-6 3-2 13-6

Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights

Wizards 76ers 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 120.1 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 2-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 125.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 3-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

