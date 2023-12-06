The Washington Wizards (3-14) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija posts 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole posts 17.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 10.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford averages 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid is putting up 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The 76ers are receiving 26.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this year.

The 76ers are receiving 18.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tobias Harris this year.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The 76ers are receiving 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Paul Reed this year.

Wizards vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Wizards 76ers 116.1 Points Avg. 120.5 124.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 48.2% Field Goal % 47.4% 34.8% Three Point % 37.0%

