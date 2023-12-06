The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Old Dominion -2.5 145.5

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary has played six games this season that have had more than 145.5 combined points scored.

William & Mary's games this year have had a 152.7-point total on average, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

William & Mary is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Old Dominion has covered more often than William & Mary this season, sporting an ATS record of 2-3-0, as opposed to the 3-5-0 mark of William & Mary.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 2 40% 68.1 144.7 71.7 147.8 137.9 William & Mary 6 75% 76.6 144.7 76.1 147.8 143.4

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe score just 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Monarchs give up (71.7).

William & Mary has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 William & Mary 3-5-0 1-3 6-2-0

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Old Dominion William & Mary 12-4 Home Record 11-5 6-5 Away Record 1-14 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 3-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

