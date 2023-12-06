How to Watch William & Mary vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Stonehill vs Stony Brook (6:30 PM ET | December 6)
- Hofstra vs Iona (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Vermont vs Northeastern (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Campbell vs Davidson (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.0% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.
- William & Mary has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.0% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 251st.
- The Tribe average only 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Monarchs allow (71.7).
- William & Mary has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, William & Mary scored 72.9 points per game last season, 10.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).
- In 2022-23, the Tribe conceded 10.7 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (75.7).
- William & Mary knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|W 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 96-62
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
