The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.0% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.
  • William & Mary has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.0% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 251st.
  • The Tribe average only 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Monarchs allow (71.7).
  • William & Mary has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, William & Mary scored 72.9 points per game last season, 10.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Tribe conceded 10.7 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (75.7).
  • William & Mary knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC W 96-81 Kaplan Arena
11/28/2023 @ Norfolk State L 96-62 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/2/2023 @ Richmond L 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 Old Dominion - Kaplan Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

