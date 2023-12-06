The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.0% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.

William & Mary has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.0% from the field.

The Monarchs are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 251st.

The Tribe average only 4.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Monarchs allow (71.7).

William & Mary has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, William & Mary scored 72.9 points per game last season, 10.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).

In 2022-23, the Tribe conceded 10.7 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (75.7).

William & Mary knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

