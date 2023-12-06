The Rider Broncs (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncs put up 12.5 fewer points per game (52.9) than the Cavaliers give up (65.4).
  • Virginia's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.9 points.
  • The 79.0 points per game the Cavaliers record are 16.0 more points than the Broncs allow (63.0).
  • When Virginia puts up more than 63.0 points, it is 6-2.
  • Rider has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.
  • The Cavaliers are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Broncs concede to opponents (39.7%).

Virginia Leaders

  • Camryn Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG%
  • Kymora Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
  • Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)
  • London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%
  • Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 LSU L 76-73 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Missouri W 87-81 John Paul Jones Arena
12/3/2023 @ La Salle W 94-73 Tom Gola Arena
12/6/2023 Rider - John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 Wofford - John Paul Jones Arena
12/21/2023 Fordham - John Paul Jones Arena

