The Long Island Sharks (1-7) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. LIU Scoring Comparison

The Sharks score an average of 55.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies give up.

Virginia Tech's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.

The Hokies record 78.0 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.1 the Sharks give up.

When Virginia Tech totals more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.

LIU has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 78.0 points.

The Hokies shoot 48.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks concede defensively.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG%

23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG% Georgia Amoore: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58) Matilda Ekh: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Cayla King: 7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Rose Micheaux: 5.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Schedule