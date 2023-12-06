Virginia vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) and Rider Broncs (2-5) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 80-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.
The Cavaliers head into this game on the heels of a 94-73 win over La Salle on Sunday.
Virginia vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Virginia vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 80, Rider 50
Other ACC Predictions
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- When the Cavaliers beat the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 108 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 87-81, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Cavaliers are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 108) on November 30
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 153) on November 12
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 189) on November 8
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 196) on November 24
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 206) on November 15
Virginia Leaders
- Camryn Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG%
- Kymora Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)
- London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%
- Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.0 points per game (44th in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per outing (209th in college basketball).
