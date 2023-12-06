VCU vs. Memphis December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (4-0) face the VCU Rams (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.
VCU vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
VCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Memphis Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
VCU vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|264th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|15.6
|28th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
