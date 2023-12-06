The Memphis Tigers (5-2) face the VCU Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • VCU has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 215th.
  • The Rams score an average of 68 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Tigers allow.
  • VCU is 2-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, VCU put up 73 points per game last season, 4.3 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).
  • At home, the Rams gave up 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.5).
  • At home, VCU drained 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Boise State L 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Penn State W 86-74 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State L 63-60 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 Alcorn State - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/16/2023 Temple - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.