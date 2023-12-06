The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -11.5 224.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in seven of 19 games this season.
  • The average point total in Minnesota's contests this year is 218.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves have an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won 12 (85.7%) of those contests.
  • Minnesota has played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
  • San Antonio has a 235.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, San Antonio has put together a 7-12-0 record against the spread.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.1%) in those contests.
  • San Antonio has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 7 36.8% 112.8 224.3 105.9 229.8 221.2
Spurs 15 78.9% 111.5 224.3 123.9 229.8 230.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Timberwolves' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-3-0) than it has in road tilts (4-5-0).
  • The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.9).

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of the Spurs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).
  • The Spurs' 111.5 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
  • San Antonio has put together a 6-8 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 11-8 0-1 10-9
Spurs 7-12 0-1 13-6

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights

Timberwolves Spurs
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 111.5
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
0-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-8
0-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-11
105.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.9
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
10-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0
13-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 0-1

