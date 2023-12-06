Terry Rozier and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be taking on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Rozier posted 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 123-117 loss versus the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll dive into Rozier's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 22.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 Assists 6.5 6.6 PRA -- 32.9 PR -- 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Bulls

Rozier has taken 18.4 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 10.2% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Rozier's Hornets average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 45.9 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 27.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 29th in the NBA, allowing 14.7 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Terry Rozier vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 37 23 8 1 3 0 2 1/26/2023 35 28 5 2 4 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.