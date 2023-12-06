Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Southampton County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Southampton County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Southampton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southampton High School at Appomattox Regional Governor's School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
