The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) face the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Iowa vs. Richmond matchup.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-2.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-2.5) 142.5 -140 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Richmond has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Spiders have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Northern Iowa has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Panthers' six games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.