How to Watch Richmond vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) take on the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Memphis vs VCU (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Campbell vs Davidson (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Niagara (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- UMass vs Towson (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Saint Louis vs Drake (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- This season, Richmond has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 314th.
- The Spiders put up an average of 78.9 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Richmond is 5-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Richmond scored 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.7).
- Richmond sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|W 90-61
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|W 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.