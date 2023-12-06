Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Prince William County, Virginia today? We have the information here.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fauquier High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
