How to Watch Old Dominion vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) travel to face the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Tribe allow to opponents.
- Old Dominion has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 234th.
- The Monarchs put up 68.1 points per game, eight fewer points than the 76.1 the Tribe allow.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of one points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Monarchs surrendered 62.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Old Dominion performed worse at home last year, sinking 5.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|W 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 81-68
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.