The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) travel to face the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Tribe allow to opponents.

Old Dominion has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 234th.

The Monarchs put up 68.1 points per game, eight fewer points than the 76.1 the Tribe allow.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of one points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Monarchs surrendered 62.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Old Dominion performed worse at home last year, sinking 5.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage when playing on the road.

