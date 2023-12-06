The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Old Dominion -2.5 145.5

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion's games have had a combined total of more than 145.5 points two times this season (in five outings).

Old Dominion's matchups this year have an average point total of 139.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Monarchs are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

William & Mary (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 2.5% less often than Old Dominion (2-3-0) this season.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 2 40% 68.1 144.7 71.7 147.8 137.9 William & Mary 6 75% 76.6 144.7 76.1 147.8 143.4

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs score eight fewer points per game (68.1) than the Tribe allow (76.1).

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 William & Mary 3-5-0 1-3 6-2-0

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Old Dominion William & Mary 12-4 Home Record 11-5 6-5 Away Record 1-14 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 3-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

