Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 130-125 loss to the Magic (his previous action) Poole posted 14 points and four assists.

Let's break down Poole's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.2 17.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.4 PRA -- 23.5 24.2 PR -- 20 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the 76ers

Poole is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 113.1 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 21st in the NBA, allowing 26.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 31 23 1 6 4 1 0

