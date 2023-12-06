Mark Williams, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Bulls - December 6
The Chicago Bulls (7-14) and the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) are set to meet on Wednesday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, DeMar DeRozan and Mark Williams are two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the Timberwolves, 123-117, on Saturday. Terry Rozier led the way with 23 points, and also had six boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|23
|6
|7
|2
|0
|3
|Miles Bridges
|22
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|P.J. Washington
|18
|7
|5
|0
|1
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Williams gives the Hornets 13.2 points, 10.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.
- Gordon Hayward's averages on the season are 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor.
- P.J. Washington's numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Hornets get 14.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller.
- Rozier's numbers for the season are 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
Watch Nikola Vucevic, Williams and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LaMelo Ball
|20.8
|4.1
|5.4
|0.9
|0.2
|3
|Mark Williams
|11.5
|10.2
|1.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0
|Miles Bridges
|16.4
|5.6
|2.2
|1
|0.3
|1.6
|P.J. Washington
|10.9
|4.5
|2.3
|0.7
|1.1
|2.4
|Brandon Miller
|12.6
|3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.3
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.