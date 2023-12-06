Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Vucevic, Mark Williams and others in the Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets matchup at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -143)

Williams is averaging 13.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 10.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 13.5-point total set for Gordon Hayward on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 15.6 points Vucevic has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (17.5).

He has grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Vucevic has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points per game this season, 3.0 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

DeRozan's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

