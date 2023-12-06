How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (7-14) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank ninth.
- The Hornets score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow.
- Charlotte is 6-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (116.3), but also give up fewer at home (120.4) than on the road (124.4).
- At home, Charlotte gives up 120.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 124.4.
- At home the Hornets are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (25.5).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
