The Chicago Bulls (7-14) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) on December 6, 2023.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank ninth.

The Hornets score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow.

Charlotte is 6-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (116.3), but also give up fewer at home (120.4) than on the road (124.4).

At home, Charlotte gives up 120.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 124.4.

At home the Hornets are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (25.5).

Hornets Injuries