The Chicago Bulls (5-14) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams is putting up 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 67.4% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

The Hornets are receiving 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Terry Rozier is averaging 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 10.1 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the floor.

Zach LaVine puts up 21.0 points, 3.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Coby White averages 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso averages 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Hornets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Hornets 106.2 Points Avg. 112.7 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 121.8 44.4% Field Goal % 47.0% 34.9% Three Point % 35.0%

