Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westfield High School at Herndon High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 6

5:45 PM ET on December 6 Location: Herndon, VA

Herndon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

McLean High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at Yorktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at South Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Langley High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Annandale High School