Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves, Miller had 14 points and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Miller's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.8 Assists -- 2.0 2.2 PRA -- 20.5 21.1 PR -- 18.5 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Miller's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Bulls

Miller is responsible for taking 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 102 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Bulls are the 14th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.4 assists per game.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.