The Washington Wizards (3-16) host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) after losing six straight home games. The 76ers are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

MNMT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 125 - Wizards 113

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 9.5)

76ers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-11.7)

76ers (-11.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.6

The 76ers (13-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 68.4% of the time, 21.0% more often than the Wizards (9-10-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (2-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Washington (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 68.4% of the time this season (13 out of 19). That's more often than Washington and its opponents have (12 out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 11-3, a better record than the Wizards have recorded (2-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are seventh in the league in points scored (116.8 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (125.1).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.1 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (49.9 per game).

The Wizards are sixth in the NBA in assists (27.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Washington is 15th in the league in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.4).

The Wizards are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

