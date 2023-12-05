Virginia vs. North Carolina Central December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) will meet the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.
Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Blake Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|297th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|76.4
|171st
|5th
|53.8
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|155th
|268th
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.9
|258th
|248th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|171st
|251st
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|160th
|101st
|15.0
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|11th
|8.0
|Turnovers
|11.0
|117th
