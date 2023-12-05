Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Stafford County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Stafford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain View High School at Courtland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
