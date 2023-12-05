Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Richmond County, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadowbrook High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School - Ashland at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: Capital
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.