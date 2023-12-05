Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montcalm High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Elliston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.