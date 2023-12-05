Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Manassas County, Virginia. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Battlefield High School at Colgan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Osbourn Park High School