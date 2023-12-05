The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) are big, 30.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 128.5.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -30.5 128.5

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Every game Liberty has played this season has gone over 128.5 total points.

Liberty's contests this year have an average total of 145.5, 17.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames' ATS record is 5-1-0 this season.

Liberty has covered more often than Mississippi Valley State this year, sporting an ATS record of 5-1-0, as opposed to the 3-5-0 mark of Mississippi Valley State.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 6 100% 80.0 131 65.5 149.6 137.3 Mississippi Valley State 5 62.5% 51.0 131 84.1 149.6 139.1

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The 80.0 points per game the Flames average are the same as the Delta Devils allow.

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 84.1 points.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 5-1-0 0-0 4-2-0 Mississippi Valley State 3-5-0 2-1 2-6-0

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Mississippi Valley State 19-1 Home Record 4-6 6-7 Away Record 1-19 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

