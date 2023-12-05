The Liberty Flames (5-0) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Players to Watch

Kyle Rode: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Zach Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Brody Peebles: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rode: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Metheny: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Peebles: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 54th 83.2 Points Scored 49.4 363rd 33rd 60.6 Points Allowed 88.4 355th 145th 34.8 Rebounds 25 356th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 219th 5th 11.6 3pt Made 2.8 361st 58th 16.6 Assists 6.2 362nd 54th 9.6 Turnovers 13.4 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.