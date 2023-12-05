How to Watch Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) will be looking to end an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents have knocked down.
- Liberty is 5-0 when it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.
- The Flames are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils sit at 362nd.
- The Flames put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (80) than the Delta Devils allow (84.1).
- Liberty is 3-0 when scoring more than 84.1 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.
- Liberty made 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 99-62
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Liberty Arena
