We have high school basketball competition in Hanover County, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hanover County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atlee High School at Massaponax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Varina High School at Mechanicsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA Conference: Capital

Capital How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School - Ashland at Armstrong High School