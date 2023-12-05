The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. George Mason matchup in this article.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline George Mason Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-15.5) 135.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-15.5) 135.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

George Mason is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Volunteers games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.