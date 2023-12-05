George Mason vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. George Mason matchup in this article.
George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
George Mason vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|George Mason Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-15.5)
|135.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-15.5)
|135.5
|-2100
|+1000
George Mason vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- George Mason is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- Tennessee has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Volunteers games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.
