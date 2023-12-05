Tuesday's game that pits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida Atlantic. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -3.5

Florida Atlantic -3.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -165, Illinois +140

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+3.5)



Illinois (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 2-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Owls are 4-4-0 and the Fighting Illini are 1-5-0. The teams average 161.5 points per game, 13 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 83.9 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 97th in college basketball) and have a +134 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 90th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.5 per contest.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7). It is shooting 38.4% from deep (37th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32%.

The Owls rank 16th in college basketball with 107 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (67th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (184th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

Illinois records 45.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.2 boards per game.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.8% from deep (196th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.9%.

Illinois has committed four more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (241st in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

