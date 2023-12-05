Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fairfax County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.