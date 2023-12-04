Tom Wilson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes face off on Monday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wilson's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tom Wilson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Wilson has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wilson has a point in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Wilson has an assist in four of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Wilson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Wilson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 1 13 Points 2 8 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

