In the upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Tom Wilson to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:49 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 3 3 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 0 2 17:09 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

