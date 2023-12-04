If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Scott County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scott County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Twin Springs High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Glade Spring, VA

Glade Spring, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rye Cove High School at Lee High School