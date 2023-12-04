Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Prince William County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colonial Forge High School at C.D. Hylton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Monroe High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fork Union Military Academy at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville High School at Freedom High School - South Riding
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
