Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Petersburg County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Petersburg County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Petersburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Appomattox Regional Governor's School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Sussex, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
