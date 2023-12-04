Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

  • Aube-Kubel has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
  • Aube-Kubel averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

