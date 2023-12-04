Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

