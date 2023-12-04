Will Nic Dowd score a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

  • Dowd has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Dowd has zero points on the power play.
  • Dowd averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.