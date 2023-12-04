Will Nic Dowd score a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

Dowd averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.