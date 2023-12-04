Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Loudoun County, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stone Bridge High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4

6:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4

7:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gainesville High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4

7:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Falls High School at Loudoun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4

7:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodgrove High School at Stone Bridge High School