Can we expect Hendrix Lapierre lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 10:12 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:46 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:49 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

