Can we expect Hendrix Lapierre lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lapierre stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Lapierre has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 10:12 Home W 4-3
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:46 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:49 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.