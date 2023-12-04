Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hanover County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Hanover County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patrick Henry High School - Ashland at Powhatan High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4

7:15 PM ET on December 4 Location: Powhatan, VA

Powhatan, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Spotsylvania High School at Mechanicsville High School